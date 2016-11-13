Volleyball weekend roundups

Micheal Evans Arden Fisher and the rest of the RMU volleyball team's hopes for a playoff spot came to an end after a 3-1 loss Sunday.





November 12, 2016

Game One:

RMU 3 (14-15, NEC 8-5), Saint Francis Brooklyn 1 (8-21, NEC 3-10): The Colonials kept their NEC Tournament hope alive Saturday afternoon when they took down the Terriers 3 sets to one in Brooklyn Heights, New York. Robert Morris took the first two sets via scores of 25-12 and 32-30. Saint Francis Brooklyn won the third set 25-23 but RMU answered back with a 25-20 fourth set victory to win the match. Senior Arden Fisher recorded a double-double finishing with 17 kills and 21 digs. Fellow senior Leah Dunivan finished second in kills with 15. Junior Brianna Frakes also made a big contribution to the Colonials win as she recorded 47 assists.

Game Two:

LIU Brooklyn 3 (13-14, NEC 10-4), RMU 14-16, NEC 8-6): RMU’s bid for the NEC Tournament came to an end in their last game of the season as a three sets to one setback officially eliminated the Colonials from postseason play. The Blackbirds won the opening set with a score of 26-24 but the Colonials battled back in set number two to tie the contest with a 25-23 set victory. However, LIU Brooklyn won sets three and four, 25-18 and 26-24 to end the Colonials season. Seniors April Krivoniak and Arden Fisher both finished with 15 kills. Fisher completed the double-double as she also recorded 29 digs.