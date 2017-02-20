Women’s basketball roundup: RMU vs. Bryant

Feb 20. 2017

Bryant 62 (13-13, NEC 8-7), RMU 59 (17-9, NEC 12-3): The Colonials nine game winning streak came to an end against the Bryant Bulldogs in Smithfield, R.I., Monday evening. RMU jumped out to a 18-9 lead at the end of the first quarter and held a 32-23 lead at halftime. However, towards the end of the third quarter, the Bulldogs took their first lead of the game at 39-38. RMU re-took the lead in the fourth quarter but Bryant hit a three-point shot with 12 seconds remaining in regulation to send the game to overtime. The Bulldogs held the Colonials to five points in overtime to seal the victory.