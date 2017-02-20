The news site of Robert Morris University

Women’s basketball roundup: RMU vs. Bryant

The Colonials stumbled at Bryant as they eyed their tenth straight victory.

Samuel Anthony

Samuel Anthony

The Colonials stumbled at Bryant as they eyed their tenth straight victory.

Ian Kist
February 20, 2017
Sports

Feb 20. 2017

Bryant 62 (13-13, NEC 8-7), RMU 59 (17-9, NEC 12-3): The Colonials nine game winning streak came to an end against the Bryant Bulldogs in Smithfield, R.I., Monday evening. RMU jumped out to a 18-9 lead at the end of the first quarter and held a 32-23 lead at halftime. However, towards the end of the third quarter, the Bulldogs took their first lead of the game at 39-38. RMU re-took the lead in the fourth quarter but Bryant hit a three-point shot with 12 seconds remaining in regulation to send the game to overtime. The Bulldogs held the Colonials to five points in overtime to seal the victory.

