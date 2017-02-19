Women’s basketball roundup: RMU vs. Central Connecticut State

Feb. 18, 2017

RMU 62 (17-9, NEC 12-3), Central Connecticut State 39 (9-17, NEC 8-7): RMU improved to 12-3 in NEC play Saturday after defeating conference foe CCSU on the road. The Colonials jumped out to a quick 11-0 lead within the first four minutes of the opening quarter and they didn’t look back taking a 38-16 lead into halftime. Robert Morris kept rolling in the second half taking a 32 point lead at 3:37 of the third quarter. CCSU outscored RMU in the fourth quarter but the damage was already done by the Colonials. Freshman Nneka Ezeigbo led RMU’s offense with 12 total points and junior Mikalah Mulrain was not far behind with 10 points. Mulrain also completed the game with 9 total rebounds. The Colonials as a team shot 51.1 percent from the field making 24 of 47 attempted shots.