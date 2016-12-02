Women’s basketball roundup: RMU vs. Deleware

Katey Ladika RMU dropped their fourth straight game after a narrow loss to Delaware on the road.





Filed under Sports

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

December 1, 2016

Delaware 67 (5-2), RMU 65 (3-5): The Colonials and the Blue Hens of Delaware battled to a nail-biting finish in Newark, Delaware Thursday evening as Robert Morris witnessed their lead for most of the contest disappear in the final minutes of the game. RMU held a 61-55 lead at the 4:04 mark of the fourth quarter but Delaware then went on a six point run to tie the game at 61-61 with two minutes to play. The Blue Hens took a lead at 63-61 after two free-throws but then junior Megan Smith hit two free-throws of her own to tie the game for the Colonials. Both teams then exchanged layups and the score was knotted up once again, 65-65 with 15 seconds remaining on the clock. However, Delaware’s Erika Brown made a layup with four seconds left to give her team the 67-65 lead which they held on to to leave with the narrow two point victory. Senior Rebeca Navarro led RMU in points with 17. Fellow senior Anna Niki Stamolamprou and freshman Nneka Ezeigbo also finished with double-digit points as Stamolamprou finished with 12 and Ezeigbo with 11. Smith was one point away from a double-double as she completed the game with 9 points and 10 rebounds. Robert Morris as a team shot 44.2 percent from the fields and 41.7 percent from long range.