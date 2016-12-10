Women’s basketball roundup: RMU vs. Iowa

Anna Niki Stamolamprou's 16 point performance against Iowa Friday wasn't enough as the Colonials fell on the road.





Iowa 81 (8-3), RMU 60 (4-6): The Colonials traveled to Iowa City, Iowa Friday night for a contest against Big Ten opponent the Iowa Hawkeyes. Both teams couldn’t find much separation from each other as RMU and Iowa exchanged multiple lead changes and ties throughout the first half of play. However, in the third quarter, Iowa started to pull away and held a 59-46 lead heading into the final quarter. The Hawkeyes kept their foot on the gas pedal outscoring the Colonials 22-14 in the fourth quarter not letting RMU make a comeback as they easily completed the double-digit victory. Senior Anna Niki Stamolamprou led RMU’s offense with 16 points. Freshman Nadege Pluviose also finished with double-digit points for RMU with 12. RMU as team shot 40.4 percent from the field and 21.4 percent from beyond the three-point arc.