Women’s basketball roundup: RMU vs. Kent State

Kyle Gorcey Megan Smith's 17 points helped her team take down the Golden Flashes on the road at Kent State.





Filed under Sports

November 19, 2016

RMU 68 (3-1), Kent State 65 (2-1): The Colonials traveled to Kent, Ohio Saturday for a battle against the Kent State Golden Flashes. The Colonials held a 26-16 lead after the first quarter of play but Kent State narrowed their lead to seven before halftime, 39-32. At the end of the third quarter RMU held a 52-41 lead for most of the fourth quarter but the Golden Flashes battled back at the end of the quarter and hit two free throws with 16 seconds left in regulation to send the game to overtime. In the extra quarter of play, Robert Morris connected on their multiple free throw opportunities allowing them to walk away with the the slim three-point victory. Junior Megan Smith led the Colonials offense finishing with 17 points. Senior Anna Niki Stamolamprou also recorded w double-digit points with 12. Robert Morris as a whole team shot 45.6 percent from the field and 35 percent from beyond the three-point arc.