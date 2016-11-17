Women’s basketball roundup: RMU vs. Lafayette

November 16, 2016

RMU 62 (2-1), Lafayette 51 (1-2): RMU traveled to Easton, Pennsylvania Wednesday for a matchup against Lafayette. the first half didn’t see much separation form both teams but RMU was able to take a seven point lead towards the end of the second quarter to find some breathing room. RMU was then able to build onto their lead from the end of the first half and finished the third quarter with a 48-33 lead. The Colonials were able to sustain their big lead in the final quarter of play as they didn’t let Lafayette get within 11 points of them. Senior Anna Niki Stamolamprou led RMU with 22 points. Junior Megan Smith finished one point shy of a double-doubled as shed recorded 9 points and 10 rebounds. The Colonials finished with a 30.8 shooting percentage.