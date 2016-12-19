Women’s basketball roundup: RMU vs. Morgan State

Nneka Ezeigbo's 11 points helped RMU take down Morgan State Sunday.





December 18, 2016

RMU 58 (5-60), Morgan State 44 (2-7): The Colonials eanred their fifth win of the season Sunday afternoon after they defeated Morgan State on the road in Baltimore, Maryland. RMU found themsleves down 11-7 after the first quarter but fought back to end the firt half tied at 25-25. Robert Morris used their momentum from the second quarter to push their lead to double-digits in the third quarter and took control of the contest. The Colonials kept their momentum going in the fourth quarter preventing Morgan State from making a comeback. The Colonials saw four different players score double-digit points as Anna Niki Stamolamprou finished with 13, Nneka Ezeigbo with 11, Megn Smith with 10 and Nadege Pluviose also with 10 points. RMU shot 57.1 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from beyond the three-point arc.