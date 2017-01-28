Women’s basketball roundup: RMU vs. Mount St. Mary’s

January 28, 2017

RMU 50 (11-9, NEC 6-3), Mount St. Mary’s 44 (5-15, NEC 3-6): Robert Morris traveled to Emmitsburg, Maryland Saturday afternoon for a battle against The Mount. The Colonials held the lead for the entire first half and went into halftime with a 24-18 lead despite only scoring six second quarter points. Mount St. Mary’s took a two-point lead four minutes into the third quarter but RMU re-took the lead later in the quarter and didn’t let The Mount re-take their lead back for the remainder of the contest. Senior Anna Niki Stamolamprou led the way for Robert Morris with 15 total points. The Colonials shot 32.7 percent from the field, 14.3 percent from long range and 80 percent from the charity stripe.