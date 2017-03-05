Women’s hockey roundup: CHA Championship

RMU 2 (24-4-6, 15-3-2), Syracuse 0 (16-13-5, 14-4-2): Robert Morris claimed the CHA Championship and punched its ticket the NCAA tournament Saturday with a shutout victory over the Syracuse Orange. RMU’s senior goaltender Jessica Dodds didn’t let anything get behind her, as she earned the win in net with 32 saves. Junior forward Jessica Gazzola recorded what turned out to be the winning goal at 16:50 of the opening period. The Colonials tacked on a second goal near the end of the second period when redshirt junior forward Brittany Howard beat Syracuse’s goalie Abby Miller unassisted to give the Colonials a 2-0 lead. Dodds made six saves in the final period of play to thwart any potential Orange comeback.