The news site of Robert Morris University

Women’s hockey roundup: CHA Championship

Jessica Dodds' 32 save shutout Saturday helped the Colonials earn the CHA Championship Title.

Jessica Dodds' 32 save shutout Saturday helped the Colonials earn the CHA Championship Title.

Ian Kist
March 5, 2017
Filed under Sports

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






RMU 2 (24-4-6, 15-3-2), Syracuse 0 (16-13-5, 14-4-2): Robert Morris claimed the CHA Championship and punched its ticket the NCAA tournament Saturday with a shutout victory over the Syracuse Orange. RMU’s senior goaltender Jessica Dodds didn’t let anything get behind her, as she earned the win in net with 32 saves. Junior forward Jessica Gazzola recorded what turned out to be the winning goal at 16:50 of the opening period. The Colonials tacked on a second goal near the end of the second period when redshirt junior forward Brittany Howard beat Syracuse’s goalie Abby Miller unassisted to give the Colonials a 2-0 lead. Dodds made six saves in the final period of play to thwart any potential Orange comeback.

Print Friendly

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




  • Women’s hockey roundup: CHA Championship

    Sports

    Men’s lacrosse roundup: RMU vs. High Point

  • Women’s hockey roundup: CHA Championship

    Sports

    Robert Morris off to a tremendous start with NEC quarterfinal win

  • Women’s hockey roundup: CHA Championship

    Sports

    Women’s basketball NEC tournament preview: Red Flash provide the biggest threat in RMU title defense

  • Women’s hockey roundup: CHA Championship

    Sports

    RMU women’s lacrosse downs Detroit Mercy 9-7 late in the second half

  • Women’s hockey roundup: CHA Championship

    Sports

    Men’s basketball roundup: NEC semifinals

  • Women’s hockey roundup: CHA Championship

    Sports

    OPINION: The evolution of the men’s basketball team

  • Women’s hockey roundup: CHA Championship

    Sports

    Women’s hockey roundup: CHA semifinals

  • Sports

    Men’s golf hopes confidence, hard work will produce results

  • Women’s hockey roundup: CHA Championship

    Sports

    Men’s basketball roundup: RMU vs. LIU Brooklyn

  • Women’s hockey roundup: CHA Championship

    Sports

    Men’s basketball conference tournament preview: Road to the NEC title