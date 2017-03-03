Women’s hockey roundup: CHA semifinals

RMU 2 (23-4-6, CHA 15-3-2), Lindenwood 1 (6-25-2, CHA 3-16-1): Robert Morris advanced to the Conference Hockey America tournament championship game after its 2-1 victory over Lindenwood in the semifinals in Buffalo, N.Y. on Friday. Redshirt junior forward Brittany Howard broke the 0-0 tie in the second period, giving the Colonials a 1-0 lead. The Lions tied the score, 1-1, with 20 seconds left in the second frame. However, junior forward Jessica Gazzola scored the winning goal at 12:54 of the third period to give the Colonials the win. Senior goalie Jessica Dodds’ 25 saves in net helped earn RMU a trip to the CHA finals.