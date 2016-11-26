Women’s hockey roundup: RMU vs. Clarkson

November 25, 2016

RMU 3 (9-1-5, CHA 5-0-1), Clarkson 3 (10-3-2, ECAC 6-0-0): Robert Morris skated to a 3-3 tie against number 5 ranked Clarkson Friday evening in their first game in the Windjammer Classic in Burlinton, Vermont. Sophomore Kristen Welsh tied the game for the Colonials in the first period 1-1 but Clarkson then scored two unanswered goals in the second period to take a 3-1 lead. With one second remaining in the second period, junior Brittany Howard recorded a goalie to get RMU within one score before the intermission break. Welsh then found the back of the net for the second time at the 19:29 point of the the third period to ultimately send the game to overtime. The game ended in a standstill after neither team was able to get the puck past the opposing goalie. Senior goalie Jessica Dodds started in net for the Colonials finishing with 34 saves.