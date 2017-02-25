Women’s hockey roundup: RMU vs. Lindenwood

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Feb. 24, 2017

RMU 2 (21-4-6, CHA 14-3-2), Lindenwood 1 (5-23-2, CHA 3-15-1): Friday evening in Wentzville, Missouri, the Colonials defeated the Lindenwood Lions on a Kirsten Welsh goal with under four minutes to play in the contest. Freshman Jaycee Gebhard tied the game for the Colonials in the second period, allowing the eventual game-winning goal by Welsh. Jessica Dodds also made a big contribution for the Colonials, making 25 saves in net.