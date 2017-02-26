Women’s hockey roundup: RMU vs. Lindenwood

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

RMU 3 (22-4-6, CHA 15-3-2), Lindenwood 0 (3-16-1): Robert Morris wrapped up the season shutting out the Lindenwood Lions on Saturday afternoon. Senior netminder Jessica Dodds earned the win in her final regular season game with a 35-save performance. Senior Rikki Meilleur scored what turned out to be the winning goal when she found the back of the net early in the first period. Jessica Gazzola and Amber Rennie tacked on third-period insurance goals for RMU to seal the weekend series sweep.