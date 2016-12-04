Women’s hockey roundup: RMU vs. Penn State

Ross Byrne The Colonials used six goals Sunday to tame the Nittany Lions and improve to 7-0-1 in the CHA Standings.





December 3, 2016

RMU 6 (12-1-5, CHA 7-0-1), Penn State 5 (5-10-13, CHA 4-3-1): Robert Morris completed the two-game weekend sweep of Penn State Sunday in University Park, Pennsylvania. The Colonials scored the game’s first three goals when freshman Jaycee Gebhard, junior Amanda Pantaleo and sophomore Amber Rennie all found the back of the net ranging from 4:55 opening period until 4:26 of the second period. Penn State scored their fist goal later in the second period but Gebhard netted her second goal of the game to give the Colonials a 4-1 lead heading into the final period of play. However, The Nittany Lions scored back-to-back goals to open the third period and make the score a one goal game at 4-3. Senior Meave Garvey then gave the Colonials a two score lead when she scored at the 11:15 point of the third period. Penn State then made it a 5-4 game a few minutes later but senior Mikaela Lowater made it a two score game once again for the Colonials at 6-4. Penn State would tack on a fifth goal on a power play opportunity in the final minute but RMU held on for the sweep to remain undefeated in conference play. Senior goalie Jessica Dodds earned the win in net making 31 total saves.