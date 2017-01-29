Women’s hockey weekend roundups: RMU vs. Syracuse

RMU split their two-game battle in Syracuse as the Orange got the better of the Colonials Saturday handing them their second conference loss.

Game One:

January 27, 2017

RMU 3 (17-2-6, CHA 10-1-2), Syracuse 1 (9-11-5, CHA 8-3-2): Robert Morris improved in the CHA standings Friday evening after their two-goal victory over the Syracuse Orange in Syracuse, New York. After a scoreless first period, the Colonials tacked on two-second period goals via the sticks of senior Maeve Garvey and junior Jessica Gazzola. Syracuse used a third period power play opportunity to score their first goal of the game and cut their deficit to one goal but Garvey found the net for the second time with less than 2 minutes remaining in the game to secure the victory for RMU. Senior Jessica Dodds started her fourth straight game in goal and picked up the win Friday finishing with 27 total saves.

Game Two:

January 28, 2017



Syracuse 5 (10-11-5, CHA 9-3-2), RMU 1 (17-3-6, CHA 10-2-2): The Colonials split their two-game road series at Syracuse being shutdown by four goals Saturday afternoon. Freshman Jaycee Gebhard tied the score at 1-1 when she scored her early second period goal but Syracuse answered back with four straight goals band shutout RMU the rest of the way. Jessica Dodds made 24 saves between the pipes but received the loss.