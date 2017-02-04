WOMEN’S LACROSSE PREVIEW: Young roster hopes to make quick impact

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Robert Morris University women’s lacrosse team looks to take advantage of talented and experienced youth this season as Head Coach Katy Phillips begins her 11th season with the program. The Colonials’ talent will first be on display Saturday, February 4 against Bucknell, but what is to expect from the eight returning starters from last year’s third place NEC finishing squad?

This spring, RMU is headlined by a wide-range of stars. Junior midfielder Dana Davis and senior defender Megan Wolfgang have developed nicely together through past few seasons paying each an all-NEC team selection in 2016. Adding senior attacker Katie Breeze to the of mix brings back 47 goals and 53 caused turnovers combined amongst the three from the most recent 9-8 (5-3) campaign.

Sophomore goalkeeper Sarah Arnold had the off-season to recuperate and grow as did her fellow teammate and sophomore goalkeeper Kaylee Cole. Robert Morris did not perform well as a group in save opportunities converting on mere 57 while allowing 168 goals. The first category in which the Colonials ranked last in the NEC.

Success seems to be easily obtainable for Phillips’ well-put-together teams. After building from scratch over a decade ago, RMU has seen NEC tournament action in two of the past four seasons. A young roster in parts sprinkled in with experienced playmakers and defense women is the combination the athletic program is striving for. The Nationally-ranked University of Louisville is on the schedule for the Colonials in February in Kentucky. This, along with the matchup against Bucknell, could show the discipline instilled in the players to make a well-deserved postseason run when the time proves fit.

2017 will bring about many obstacles, but Robert Morris should seek to withstand any major problems. The goals the lady Colonials have set for this season are more in reach Saturday than ever.