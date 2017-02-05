Women’s lacrosse roundup: RMU vs. Bucknell

Feb 4, 2017

Bucknell 11 (1-0), RMU 10 (0-1): Robert Morris began their 2017 campaign Saturday in Lewisburg, Penn. as they battled Bucknell at Graham Field. RMU found themselves down 10-2 at halftime but used a seven goal run between the the 18:39 mark and the 5:45 mark of the second half to get themselves back in it. Unfortunately, the Colonials were held off the scoreboard for the remaining minutes and couldn’t complete the full comeback. Dana Davis, Maggie Stella, Annie Sachs, and Melanie Gandy all scored 2 goals for RMU. Katelyn Miller started in net for the Colonials making 7 stops but received the loss.