Doctor Strange: The Marvel magic strikes again

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is back with a brand new hero to introduce in the form of “Doctor Strange.” This being the fourteenth movie in the ever growing line of Marvel movies. After exploring the world, space, and the small time streets, it’s time to take our heroes into the realm of magic.

“Doctor Strange” follows the journey of a gifted neurosurgeon named Stephen Strange, played by Benedict Cumberbatch of “Sherlock” fame. After a brutal car accident leaves him unable to use his hands properly, Strange goes on a journey to discover a way to heal himself and reclaim his status as a surgeon. He comes across Karl Mordo, played by Chitwell Ejiofor, who introduces Strange to Tilda Swinton’s character The Ancient One. A powerful mystic who teaches him how to harness the power of the mystic arts, but things turn dire when the villain Kaecillius, actor Mads Mikkelsen, threatens the world.

The movie’s most potent strength is its visuals. The special effects are a visual feast, and the mind bending action scenes are unlike any of the Marvel movies that came before. A scene that deserves special recognition is when Strange first meets The Ancient One. The scene was intense and, excuse the word play, magical.

Steve Dittko’s iconic comic book art is brought to life in beautiful detail in this movie. The story is competent despite a few flaws, but the character of Doctor Strange is a joy to watch. Benedict Cumberbatch gives a spellbinding performance as the sorcerer supreme. His journey from arrogant neurosurgeon to wise master of magic is a captivating one. Cumberbatch is also great even with having to keep up an American accent while keeping down his native British one.

A stellar supporting cast also greatly benefits the movie from Rachel McAdams as the impressive surgeon love interest of Doctor Strange, and Benedict Wong’s portrayal of Wong, the good doctor’s trusted assistant. Tilda Swinton is just stunning as The Ancient One. She embodies the overall mind-bending feel of the movie; when she is on screen, you can feel the energy and power she exudes from this performance. The highlight of the supporting cast is Chitwell Ejiofor, who plays a parallel to Strange’s story as Mordo–slowly losing his faith while Strange gains his.

The movie’s shortcomings are particularly evident in its villain Kaecillius. Mads Mikkelsen does a great job–putting in a great effort. Sadly, there is not much to work with, and the character is lost in the greater scheme of the movie. The movie also suffers from a pacing problem towards the end of the second act, but, fortunately, this problem is rectified as the movie progresses.

“Doctor Strange” is a fantastic addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and opens the door to an entirely new dimension for that world. It is unlike any superhero movie to come before, so even with its flaws, it turns out to be a mystical experience for moviegoers.