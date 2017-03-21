SPONSORED CONTENT: Granting a Child’s Wish through Art

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Art is everywhere which is why students at Robert Morris University have partnered with Make-A-Wish of greater PA and WV to host an art show.

The show will be called “Art for a Wish” and will be hosted by HeART Productions. HeART Productions consists of RMU sophomores Gina Pratt and Brittany Mayer, as well as junior Jessica Hunnell and senior David Schurman.

“More than just a nice experience, a wish has the power to transform the lives of kids living with life-threatening medical conditions — replacing fear with confidence, anxiety with

excitement and sadness with hope,” said Dana Antkowiak, marketing/communications manager at Make A Wish. “But these wishes are simply not possible without the support of fundraisers like Art for a Wish. We are looking forward to this event and seeing the results from all of their hard work.”

The event will be held on March 24th at Explore Sewickley from 5-7p.m. The event will have artwork on display from local artists in the Pittsburgh area. All artwork will be for sale and a percentage from each artist will be donated.

“I am extremely excited to be able to create artwork for such a great cause,” said artist, Angelo Maggio.

Local businesses have donated raffle baskets, tickets for the baskets will be available to purchase at the door. At the end of the night, all proceeds will go to Make-A-Wish. HeART Productions’ goal is set at $500.

“Our main goal of the event is to raise money for Make a Wish so we can help grant a child’s wish” said Pratt.

For more information or to donate online, go to the Art For A Wish FaceBook page or contact [email protected].