What’s coming to Netflix in 2017

Most will agree that 2016 has been a bit of a downer. With political tension and celebrity deaths landing week after week, many turn to entertainment for an escape. And no traditional network can compete with the increasingly popular online streaming power of Netflix. This past year Netflix has entertained masses with the continued success of shows like “House of Cards” as well as introducing new hits like “Stranger Things,” and 2017 is set to bring audiences even greater content. Let’s look at ten of the best shows coming to Netflix in the new year.

1. A Series of Unfortunate Events – January 13th

While Lemony Snicket’s classic tale of childhood misfortune and woe briefly saw screen time in 2004’s film “Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events,” audiences have not seen the full story of the Baudelaire children. With Neil Patrick Harris taking up the mantle of the sinister Count Olaf, fans of the novels are dying for this adaptation to come out in January. Netflix plans on covering four books in each season with each book covering two episodes. At this pace, we should expect to see three seasons full of unfortunate events.

2. Marvel’s Iron Fist – March 17th

Marvel has seen tremendous success with its line of Netflix products. With two seasons of “Daredevil” in the bag, a season of “Jessica Jones” and the recent success of “Luke Cage,” Marvel seems to be riding the wave of success. “Marvel’s Iron Fist” is set to debut on March 17th. Add on to that “The Defenders” finally being introduced with the team-up series, “Marvel’s The Defenders,” also slated to premiere in 2017. If that is not enough, the spin-off series, “Marvel’s The Punisher,” may also come out sometime next year. For fans of superhero content who want something darker than what’s been seen in theaters, 2017 is shaping up to be a good year.

3. Bill Nye Saves The World – 2017

Not all heroes wear capes. Some of them wear bow ties. The series “Bill Nye Saves The World” will have everyone’s favorite Science Guy returning to television in an all new talk show. The series will focus on science and its relation to politics, pop culture and society.

4. Dear White People – 2017

Based on the 2014 film of the same name, “Dear White People” follows a racially diverse group of students as they navigate a predominately white university. The film’s original writer will return for the first season’s ten episode run. With the original film winning awards at the 2014 Sundance Film Festival, the new series is bound for great things.

5. Anne – 2017

Based on the classic 1908 book “Anne of Green Gables,” “Anne” tells the tale of 13-year-old orphan, Anne Shirley, who has been sent to live with her sister and brother. This century-old tale has seen countless adaptations, but the Netflix series hopes to bring the story of Anne to a new generation of viewers.

6. Mystery Science Theater 3000 – 2017

After a successful crowdfunding effort in 2015, fans of the 1988 original will be happy to see a rebooted “Mystery Science Theater 3000.” With the loose premise of a character in the not-too-distant future being forced to watch bad b-movies. In order to stay sane, the characters mock the movies while they’re playing. This classic franchise will see the return of several of the original actors.

7. Mindhunter – 2017

Based on former FBI Agent John E. Douglas’s book “Mind Hunter: Inside the FBI’s Elite Serial Crime Unit,” the series “Mind Hunter” revolves around two FBI agents as they track down serial killers. With the author of the book serving as the real-life inspiration for “Silence of the Lambs,” we should expect to see a similar premise with the agents interviewing imprisoned killers in order to solve current cases. The series, which was filmed in Pittsburgh, is directed by David Fincher and will star Jonathan Groff.

8. Orange is the New Black Season 5 – 2017

After the cliff-hanger ending of season 4, “Orange is the New Black” fans are anxious to see what comes next for the inhabitants of Litchfield Penitentiary. After a substantial drop in ratings during their third season, OITNB saw a steady increase in viewers last summer with the release of their fourth season. Although the fifth season doesn’t have an official release date and if the series continues to follow past trends, fans should expect to see a fifth season in early June.

9. Master of None Season 2

Aziz Ansari’s “Master of None” is finally returning after over a year of waiting. The Emmy Award winning series received critical acclaim when it premiered in 2015. Ansari’s hilarious blend of comedy and bluntly realistic drama reached audiences above every race, age and creed. The second season has been much awaited and is guaranteed to see similar success.

10. Stranger Things Season 2

One of 2016’s greatest original series was unarguably “Stranger Things.” With a nostalgic 80s flair, hearkening back to the days of Spielberg and Stephen King, “Stranger Things” hooked audiences with the tale of a town full of mysteries, a rag-tag group of kids and a waffle-loving freak. The announcement of a second season came shortly after the premiere and the immediate success of the first season. Audiences are impatiently awaiting the sequel to see what else is in store for the monster-slayers, and to answer the question everyone’s been asking: What happened to Barb?

With so many great titles to choose from, Netflix should keep you entertained for yet another year. Although it’s still a month away, 2017 is looking a little bit brighter.