Solar Eclipse Viewing Across RMU Campus

Together students gathered to share glasses with one another.

Katey Ladika, Multimedia Editor
August 23, 2017
Katey Ladika

Noah Simpson views the 2017 Solar Eclipse through his speciality glasses.

