The news site of Robert Morris University

The Sentry

Women’s Hockey: RMU vs RIT

The+RMU+Women%27s+Hockey+team+took+on+RIT+at+the+Island+Sports+Center+on+Friday%2C+November+10th+2017.
The RMU Women's Hockey team took on RIT at the Island Sports Center on Friday, November 10th 2017.

The RMU Women's Hockey team took on RIT at the Island Sports Center on Friday, November 10th 2017.

David Auth

David Auth

The RMU Women's Hockey team took on RIT at the Island Sports Center on Friday, November 10th 2017.

David Auth, Contributor
November 10, 2017
Filed under Featured Multimedia, Photo Gallery

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.