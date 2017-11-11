The news site of Robert Morris University

The Sentry

Football: RMU vs Bryant

On+Saturday+November+11th%2C+the+RMU+Colonial%27s+Football+team+finished+their+home+game+season+by+taking+on+the+Bryant+Bulldogs.
On Saturday November 11th, the RMU Colonial's Football team finished their home game season by taking on the Bryant Bulldogs.

On Saturday November 11th, the RMU Colonial's Football team finished their home game season by taking on the Bryant Bulldogs.

David Auth

David Auth

On Saturday November 11th, the RMU Colonial's Football team finished their home game season by taking on the Bryant Bulldogs.

David Auth, Contributor
November 11, 2017
Filed under Featured Multimedia, Photo Gallery

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.