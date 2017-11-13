RMU Live | November 13, 2017

November 13, 2017Filed under RMU Live, RMU-TV, Video
Watch as RMU-TV Students update you on local, national, and world news. Broadcast Live from the RMU-TV Studio on the campus of Robert Morris University in Moon Township PA.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.
Name
Email Address
Speak your mind
The Sentry
The news site of Robert Morris University
The Sentry • © 2017 • Privacy Policy • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNO • Log in
Leave a Comment
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.