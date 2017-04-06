Colonial Sports Center | April 6, 2017

April 6, 2017Filed under Colonial Sports Center (CSC), RMU-TV, Video
Watch Colonial Sports Center live from the RMU-TV Studios in Moon Township, PA at 9:30pm. Catch up on the past week of Colonials athletics and see what’s ahead for RMU.
Colonial Sports Center (CSC)
