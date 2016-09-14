Police Blotter 09/06/16 – 09/12/16

09/16/16 – Found Property – A wallet was turned into this department that was left on one of the shuttle buses. The wallet was placed in lost and found until the owner claims it. (Closed)

09/06/16 – Found Property – A wallet was found in Hopwood Hall; the owner was contacted and advised to pick it up at the Police Department. (Closed)

09/06/16 – Hazardous Conditions – This department was notified of people stuck in the elevator in Salem Hall. Maintenance and this department were able to free the individuals stuck inside. (Closed)

09/06/16 – Medical Emergency – A student was in need of medical attention at Joe Walton Stadium. Valley Ambulance was notified and transported the student to Sewickley Valley Hospital for treatment. (Closed)

09/07/16 – Fire Alarm – Guardian reported a fire alarm activated in the Nicholson Student Center. Officers checked the building and found the activation to be false. Maintenance was notified to reset the alarm system. (Closed)

09/07/16 – Accident – This department was notified of a motor vehicle accident in the Wheatley Center parking lot. Both parties information was obtained and a report was issued for insurance purposes. (Closed)

09/07/16 – Trouble Alarm – Guardian notified this department of a trouble alarm activated in Scaife Hall. Maintenance was notified of the alarm activation. (Closed)

09/08/16 – Traffic Stop – An officer conducted a traffic stop on University Blvd., for a violation that occurred on campus. The driver was issued one citation at the conclusion of the stop. (Closed)

09/08/16 – Traffic Stop – An officer conducted a traffic stop on Campus Drive. The driver received three citations at the conclusion of the stop. (Closed)

09/08/16 – Departmental Information – Facilities requested assistance in directing traffic for a water line repair on Massey Way by Patrick Henry. Officers assisted with traffic control. (Closed)

09/08/16 – Welfare Check – Officers were notified of someone on the walking trail experiencing shortness of breath. Officers checked both trails, and were unable to locate anyone in need of assistance. (Closed)

09/08/16 – Traffic Stop – An officer conducted a traffic stop on Campus Drive. The driver was issued three citations at the conclusion of the stop. (Closed)

09/08/16 – Disturbance – Officers were called to Lexington Hall for a noise complaint. Officers requested the occupants of the room to keep the noise down. All occupants apologized and advised they would keep the noise down. (Closed)

09/09/16 – Departmental Information – An officer assisted a student in gaining entrance to their building due to a faulty freedom card. (Closed)

09/09/16 – Medical Emergency – A student fell down the stairs in Hale Center hurting their ankle. The student refused an ambulance and was transported to Health Services at their request. (Closed)

09/09/16 – Departmental Information – A student reported a suspicious incident that occurred by the Wheatley Center. All pertinent information was obtained and an investigation is under way at this time. (Open)

09/09/16 – Smell of Marijuana – Residence life reported an odor of marijuana inside Washington Hall. Officers responded and checked the area, but were unable to locate the origin of the smell. (Closed)

09/09/16 – Student Conduct – A student requested a report documented for damage done to their door in Yorktown Hall. Their dry erase board was removed from their door and removed paint. A report was written. (Closed)

09/09/16 – Traffic Stop – An officer conducted a traffic stop on Washington Way. The driver was issued a written warning at the conclusion of the stop. (Closed)

09/09/16 – Suspicious Person – While on patrol, officers viewed a suspicious vehicle driving by the dorms. Officers stopped the vehicle and found the driver was visiting a relative, who arrived while officers were talking to the driver. Officers cleared at the time. (Closed)

09/09/16 – Departmental Information – This department was relayed information from an outside police department pertaining to an incident that involved a student of this University. (Closed)

09/10/16 – Underage Drinking – This department was notified of an intoxicated student in Madison Hall. Officers located the student, and their roommate, who both admitted to consuming alcohol. Both parties were cited for the violation. (Closed)

09/10/16 – Departmental Information – The IT department advised that the fire system in Lexington Hall was not communicating with Guardian. The system is still functioning properly, but not dialing out. A report was issued to notify all departmental personnel. (Closed)

09/11/16 – Underage Drinking – Officers observed a female waling by Ross Hall who appeared to be intoxicated. After further investigation, the female was found to be under the influence of alcohol. A citation was issued to the female for underage drinking. (Closed)

09/11/16 – Disturbance – Officers were called to Salem Hall for a noise complaint. Upon arrival, a couple found to be arguing. The couple separated for the night and officers cleared. (Closed)

09/11/16 – Smell of Marijuana – Officers were called to Yorktown Hall for the smell of marijuana, the student involved is being sent through Student Conduct. (Closed)

09/11/16 – Medical Emergency – The department was notified of a student in need of medical attention. Valley Ambulance transported the student to Sewickley Valley Hospital for treatment. (Closed)

09/12/16 – Fire Alarm – Guardian reported a fire alarm activated in Lexington Hall. Officers checked the building and met with negative results. Maintenance was notified of the alarm activation. (Closed)

09/12/16 – Medical Emergency – This department was notified of a student in need of medical attention. Valley Ambulance transported the student to Sewickley Valley Hospital for treatment.

09/12/16 – Harassment – A student reported receiving harassing text messages from an unknown person. All necessary information was obtained and this incident is under investigation. (Closed)

09/12/16 – Accident – This department was advised of a minor accident on Campus Drive. All pertinent information was obtained and a report was issued for insurance purposes. One citation was issued. (Closed)

09/12/16 – Welfare Check – Officers were called to perform a welfare check on a student in Lexington Hall. Officers met with the student and found them to be in no harm. The student was advised to arrange to speak with the University Counseling Center. (Closed)