Police Blotter 09/27/26 – 10/03/16



09/27/16 – Suspicious Incident – A student requested a report on file for a suspicious card they received in the mail. All pertinent information was obtained and a report was issued in case any further occurs. (Closed)

09/27/16 – Missing Property – A student called and reported laundry missing from Yorktown Hall. The cameras were reviewed, and the items were located for the student. (Closed)

09/28/16 – Lost Property – A student reported misplacing their backpack in the Nicholson Center. All pertinent information was obtained, and the student was advised if the backpack were turned in, they would be contacted. (Closed)

09/29/16 – Accident – A student reported their vehicle damaged while parked in the Wheatley Center parking lot. All pertinent information was obtained, and a report was issued for insurance purposes. (Closed)

09/29/16 – Student Conduct – Residence Life reported a possible harassment in Hamilton Hall. Officers are investigating the incident at this time. (Open)

09/30/16 – Underage Drinking – Officers were called to Gallatin Hall for an intoxicated male. The male was located and issued one citation, along with being sent through Student Conduct. (Closed)

09/30/16 – Departmental Information – This department assisted maintenance with a water leak in a room at Yorktown Hall. The water dripped on two items in the room, but both items were still working properly. (Closed)

09/30/16 – Trouble Alarm – Guardian reported a trouble alarm activated in Washington Hall. Officers responded and found the alarm panel reading normal. Maintenance was notified to check the alarm system. (Closed)

09/30/16 – Accident – This department was notified of an accident outside of the Wheatley Center. All pertinent information was obtained and a report was issued for insurance purposes. (Closed)

09/30/16 – Lost Property – A student reported losing a prescription form from her Doctor. A report was issued, and if the item is turned into this department, the student will be notified. (Closed)

09/30/16 – Student Conduct – While on patrol and officer viewed two males carrying a case of beer in the Colonial Way parking lot. Both males were found to be under the age of twenty-one, and are being sent through Student Conduct for their actions. (Closed)

10/01/16 – Fire Alarm – Guardian reported a fire alarm activation in Lexington Hall. Burnt food was the cause for the alarm, and maintenance was notified to reset the system. (Closed)

10/02/16 – Traffic Stop – An officer conducted a traffic stop on Campus Drive. The driver was released at the end of the stop, and advised a citation is pending after verification of valid insurance can be obtained. (Closed)

10/02/16 – Assist Another Agency – This department assisted the Coraopolis Police Department with information needed on a case they are working. (Closed)

10/02/16 – Fire Alarm – Guardian reported a fire alarm activated in Concord Hall. The cause for the alarm was burnt food. Maintenance was notified to reset the alarm system. (Closed)

10/02/16 – Departmental Information – This department was notified of a vehicle blocking traffic at Joe Walton Circle. Officers were able to locate the vehicle owner and have the vehicle moved. (Closed)

10/03/16 – Fire Alarm – Guardian reported a fire alarm activation in Patrick Henry Center. Officers responded and found the alarm to be a ground fault error. Maintenance was notified of the alarm activation. (Closed)

10/03/16 – Disorderly Conduct – Officers advised of a smell of marijuana on the second floor of Yorktown Hall. The parties involved were each issued a citation, as well as being sent through Student Conduct. (Closed)