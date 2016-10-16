Women’s soccer roundup: RMU vs. Mount St. Mary’s

After Sunday, The Colonials now sit at 3-2 in the NEC.





October 16, 2016

RMU 1 (4-11, NEC 2-3), Mount St. Mary’s 0 (4-9, NEC 0-4): Robert Morris won their second straight 1-0 game, this time on the road against Mount St. Mary’s in Emmitsburg, Maryland. The Colonials scored the only goal they needed for victory in the 49th minute off the foot of junior Kasia Bak. RMU’s defense and goalie Serena Donmoyer who made three saves in net prevented Mount St. Mary’s from scoring the tying goal. Donmoyer recorded the win and her first collegiate shutout.