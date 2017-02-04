The news site of Robert Morris University

Pet of the Week: Cherise

POTW

Tori Flick

Tori Flick

POTW

February 4, 2017
Filed under Animal Friends Pet of the Week, Blogs

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Cherise is an adorable Florida White rabbit who was surrendered to Animal Friends. She is one independent bunny. But that doesn’t mean Cherise isn’t friendly. She’ll warm up and approach you for pets as soon as she gets to know you, but she likes to explore her surroundings on her own as well. She’s only eight months old and is still curious about the world around her. She wants to explore a loving home more than anything. If you could be the one to give that to her, stop by Animal Friends to meet her today.

Print Friendly

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




  • Pet of the Week: Cherise

    Animal Friends Pet of the Week

    Pet of the Week: Joker

  • Pet of the Week: Cherise

    Animal Friends Pet of the Week

    Pet of the Week: Cowboy

  • Pet of the Week: Cherise

    Animal Friends Pet of the Week

    Pet of the Week: Caroline

  • Pet of the Week: Cherise

    Animal Friends Pet of the Week

    Pet of the Week: Sue

  • Pet of the Week: Cherise

    Animal Friends Pet of the Week

    Pet of the Week: Lana

  • Pet of the Week: Cherise

    Animal Friends Pet of the Week

    Pet of the Week: Geno

  • Pet of the Week: Cherise

    Animal Friends Pet of the Week

    Pet of the Week: Scarlett O. and Ashley

  • Pet of the Week: Cherise

    Animal Friends Pet of the Week

    Pet of the Week: Lady Day

  • Pet of the Week: Cherise

    Animal Friends Pet of the Week

    Pet of the Week: Cabernet

  • Pet of the Week: Cherise

    Animal Friends Pet of the Week

    Pet of the Week: Patton and Holt