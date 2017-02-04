Pet of the Week: Cherise

Cherise is an adorable Florida White rabbit who was surrendered to Animal Friends. She is one independent bunny. But that doesn’t mean Cherise isn’t friendly. She’ll warm up and approach you for pets as soon as she gets to know you, but she likes to explore her surroundings on her own as well. She’s only eight months old and is still curious about the world around her. She wants to explore a loving home more than anything. If you could be the one to give that to her, stop by Animal Friends to meet her today.