Pet of the Week: Mimsy

Mimsy is a timid 10-month-old who has made some great progress in her time at Animal Friends. She spent some time in a foster home where she learned to be more trusting of humans after spending the beginning of her life outside. Mimsy prefers to keep to herself at times, but will certainly enjoy spending some time on your lap being petted and loved. Mimsy is waiting for patient human companions to help her continue to learn and grow – come and say “hi” to her today!