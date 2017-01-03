Pet of the Week: Sue

This gorgeous gal is a Treeing Walker Coonhound. True to her breed, Sue is quite outgoing, social and intelligent and would make an excellent companion for an active family. She is missing her right eye, but that doesn’t slow her down in the slightest. She’s still very active and playful. Just like the rest of us, she has her own personality quirks – she hasn’t learned the art of sharing her bed or her favorite foods with others. Because of this, she’d do best as a member of a family with children 12 or older. Sue thoroughly enjoys being a part of our doggie playgroups and appreciates the company of her fellow canines, but living with cats is not an option for her. If you find yourself unable to resist Sue’s lovely demeanor, please be sure to talk to an Animal Friends adoption counselor to learn more about her.