Donald Trump has won the Presidential Election of 2016

Matt Merlino

Photo Credit: Tori Flick

November 9, 2016
Over the course of the 2016 presidential election, it has finally come to a close with Donald Trump as the new president elect.

Donald started their career as a Businessman and TV personality. For this election, Trump has been fighting his opponent, Hillary Clinton, to be the 45th president.

According to the polls, Trump has won with a total of 49% of electoral votes. Their opponent managed to obtain 46% of votes, making it a close race.

The president elect will officially be inaugurated into office on Jan. 20, 2017.

For more information, visit the Pennsylvania Department of State and the Allegheny Election Bureau.  

