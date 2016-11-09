Donald Trump has won the Presidential Election of 2016
November 9, 2016
Over the course of the 2016 presidential election, it has finally come to a close with Donald Trump as the new president elect.
Donald started their career as a Businessman and TV personality. For this election, Trump has been fighting his opponent, Hillary Clinton, to be the 45th president.
According to the polls, Trump has won with a total of 49% of electoral votes. Their opponent managed to obtain 46% of votes, making it a close race.
The president elect will officially be inaugurated into office on Jan. 20, 2017.
For more information, visit the Pennsylvania Department of State and the Allegheny Election Bureau.
