JUST IN: Mike Tomlin to give keynote at 2017 RMU graduate commencement

Robert Morris University announced today that Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin will be a keynote speaker at the university’s 92nd commencement ceremony in the Charles L. Sewall Center.

Tomlin will speak on Friday, May 5 at the graduate commencement ceremony, where about 200 students will be awarded master’s and doctoral degrees.

“The university will award an honorary doctorate of humane letters to Tomlin at the ceremony, and will also confer that honor upon Pat Rooney, Trustee emerita of the university, and her husband, Steelers Chairman Dan Rooney, for their founding and continued support of the Rooney International Visiting Scholars Program at RMU,” according to a university press release.

Chancellor of the University of Massachusetts Boston, J. Keith Motley, will give the commencement address at the undergraduate ceremony on Saturday, May 6, where about 700 students will receive bachelor’s degrees.

“Motley, a graduate of Peabody High School in Pittsburgh’s East Liberty neighborhood, has four decades of experience in higher education administration at the University of Massachusetts Boston and Northeastern University. He will also receive an honorary doctorate of humane letters,” according to a university press release.

Due to plans for demolition for the new UPMC Events Center, set to open in 2019, this will be the last commencement ceremony in the Sewall Center.