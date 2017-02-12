Police Blotter 01/31/17 – 02/06/17

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

02/03/17 – Student Conduct – Residence Life reported a party going on in Adams Hall. Officers responded, and advised all parties involved that the incident would be sent through Student Conduct. All alcohol was removed and disposed of by this department. (Closed)

02/03/17 – Personal Injury – A player at the Island Sports Center was injured during a game. Employees aided in first aid for the player, who advised they would see medical attention on their own. (Closed)

02/04/17 – Disturbance – A shuttle driver reported being harassed by two male passengers. Officers responded and both males were gone upon arrival. The driver gave a description of the males and was advised to contact this department if seen again. (Closed)

02/04/17 – Fire Alarm – Guardian reported a fire alarm activated in Monroe Hall. Officers responded, and found the cause to be from a hair dryer. Maintenance was advised to reset the alarm system. (Closed)

02/04/17 – Medical Emergency – Officers were called to Romo’s for an employee with a medical problem. Valley Ambulance was contacted and transported the employee to Sewickley Valley Hospital for treatment. (Closed)

02/04/17 – Personal Injury – A player at the Island Sports Center was injured during a game. Employees aided in first aid for the player, who advised they would see medical attention on their own. (Closed)

02/05/17 – Disturbance – Officers were called to Ross Hall for a noise complaint. Officers spoke with the room in question and advised them to keep the noise down for the night. (Closed)

02/05/17 – Departmental Information – Sewickley Valley Hospital notified this department that a student was dropped off with an injury and is being transported to Allegheny General Hospital for treatment. All necessary parties (Closed)

02/06/17 – Departmental Information – A Bethel Park School resource officer contacted this with information pertaining to one of our students. The information was relayed to the necessary department. (Closed)

02/06/17 – Accident – This department was notified of a minor accident in the CFL parking lot. All pertinent information was obtained and a report was issued for insurance purposes. (Closed)