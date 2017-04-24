The news site of Robert Morris University

Police Blotter 04/04/17 – 04/17/17

April 24, 2017
04/04/17 – Medical Emergency – Officers were called to Lexington Hall for a student in need of medical attention.  Valley Ambulance transported the student to Mercy Hospital for treatment. (Closed)

04/05/17 – Simple Assault – Officers were advised of a domestic situation in Salem Hall.  This department is filing the appropriate charges. (Closed)

04/05/17 – Departmental Information – Guardian reported a front door alarm activation at the Alumni House.  Officers responded and found cleaning personnel on scene without the code.  The officers reset the alarm. (Closed)

04/06/17 – Disturbance – Library staff reported a disruptive student causing a disturbance.  Officers responded and resolved the situation. (Closed)

04/07/17 – Criminal Mischief – This department is conducting an investigation in reference to the sign knocked over outside of Gallatin Hall.  (Closed)

04/07/17 – Disturbance – This department was notified of kids breaking things in the John Jay Gym.  Officers responded and found a group of non-students in the area.  No damage was done to the gym, and the non-students were advised they are not permitted to use any facility on campus. (Closed)

04/07/17 – Medical Emergency – Officers were called to Lexington Hall for a student in need of medical attention.  Valley Ambulance transported the student to Mercy Hospital for treatment. (Closed)

04/08/17 – Assist Another Agency – Coraopolis Police requested mutual aid for a house party.  Officers responded and assisted without incident. (Closed)

04/08/17 – Property Damage – A staff member reported someone egged her vehicle.  The incident happened off campus, and the staff member was advised to notify the Moon Twp. Police Department. (Closed)

04/09/17 – Traffic Stop – An officer conducted a traffic stop on Campus Drive.  The driver was issued a citation at the conclusion of the stop. (Closed)

04/09/17 – Traffic Stop – An officer conducted a traffic stop on Campus Drive.  The driver was issued a citation at the conclusion of the stop.(Closed)

04/09/17 – Fire Alarm – Guardian reported a fire alarm activated in Salem Hall.  The cause for the alarm was the residents cooking.  Maintenance was notified to reset the alarm system. (Closed)

04/09/17 – Lost Property – A student reported their laundry missing from Concord Hall.  The student called back a short time later and reported finding their laundry. (Closed)

04/09/17 – Traffic Stop – An officer conducted a traffic stop in the Scaife Hall parking lot.  The driver was issued three citations at the conclusion of the stop. (Closed)

04/09/17 – Fire Alarm – Guardian reported a fire alarm activated in Massey Hall.  Maintenance was turning the system back on after a play, and this is what caused the activation. (Closed)

04/09/17 – Traffic Stop – An officer conducted a traffic stop in the Moon Plaza for a violation that occurred on campus.  The driver was given a written warning at the conclusion of the stop. (Closed)

04/09/17 – Traffic Stop – An officer conducted a traffic stop on Colonial Way.  The driver was issued a verbal warning at the conclusion of the stop. (Closed)

04/10/17 – Traffic Stop – An officer conducted a traffic stop in front of Sewall Center.  The driver was issued one citation at the conclusion of the stop. (Closed)

04/10/17 – Departmental Information – This department is conducting an investigation in reference to an incident that occurred in Wheatley Hall.  This incident is currently under investigation at this time. (Open)

04/10/17 – Property Damage – A student reported damage done to their vehicle while parked outside of Washington Hall.  Pictures were taken of the damage and a report was issued for insurance purposes. (Closed)

04/10/17 – Traffic Stop – An officer conducted a traffic stop on Campus Drive.  The driver received four citations at the conclusion of the stop. (Closed)

04/11/17 – Fire Alarm – Guardian reported a fire alarm activated at the Facilities Service Center.  Officers responded and found the cause to be burnt popcorn.  The alarm system was reset. (Closed)

04/11/17 – Welfare Check – Officers were called to Yorktown Hall for a student who was having personal problems.  Officers responded and transported the student to the Counseling Center. (Closed)

04/11/17 – Student Conduct – Residence Life reported a smell of marijuana in Gallatin Hall.  All contraband was seized and the students were notified that they would be sent through Student Conduct for their actions. (Closed)

04/11/17 – Fire Alarm – Guardian reported a fire alarm activated in Lexington Hall.  The cause for the alarm was burnt food, and Maintenance was contacted to reset the alarm panel. (Closed)

04/12/17 – Medical Emergency – Officers were called to the Nicholson Student Center for a student in need of medical attention.  Valley Ambulance was notified and the student refused to be transported.  A parent responded and picked up the student.  (Closed)

04/12/17 – Welfare Check – Officers were called to Hale Center for a student who was having personal problems.  Officers responded and transported the student to the Counseling Center. (Closed)

04/12/17 – Transport – This department transported a student from the Counseling Center to Sewickley Valley Hospital for a medical evaluation. (Closed)

04/14/17 – Smell of Marijuana – Officers were called to Washington Hall for a smell of marijuana.  Officers checked the area, but were unable to detect an odor of marijuana. (Closed)

04/15/17 – Trouble Alarm – Guardian reported multiple trouble alarms activated in John Jay.  Officers and Maintenance checked the building with negative results.  Maintenance will have a technician from Guardian check on the system. (Closed)

04/16/17 – Trouble Alarm – Guardian reported a trouble alarm activated in John Jay.  The building was checked with negative results and the alarm was reset. (Closed)

04/17/17 – Fire Alarm – Guardian reported a fire alarm activated in Concord Hall.  Officers responded and found the cause to be burnt food.  Maintenance was notified to reset the alarm system. (Closed)

04/17/17 – Welfare Check – Officers were called to John Jay for a suspicious male.  Officers located the male who was sitting waiting for a ride. (Closed)

04/17/17 – Departmental Information – A student requested information from officers in reference to a possible harassment situation.  Officers assisted the student with the information needed. (Closed)

