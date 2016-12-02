Police Blotter 11/02/16 – 11/29/16

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

11/02/16 – Trouble Alarm – Guardian reported a trouble alarm activated in Concord Hall. Officers determined the alarm was activated from the residents cooking. Maintenance was notified to reset that alarm system. (Closed)

11/02/16 – Departmental Information – A student reported finding a note on their vehicle claiming they were involved in an accident. No accidents were reported to this department and a report was issued for information purposes. (Closed)

11/02/16 – Departmental Information – A student requested advice from this department pertaining to an incident involving social media. This department assisted the student, and a report was issued.(Closed)

10/31/16 – Property Damage – This department was notified of property damaged at the Wheatley Center. All pertinent information was obtained and is under investigation at this time. (Closed)

11/02/16 – Suspicious Vehicle Check – This department was advised of a golf cart driving around the NAC. Officers responded and were unable to locate the golf cart. (Closed)

11/03/16 – Fire Alarm – Guardian reported a fire alarm activated in Concord Hall. The cause for the alarm was the residents cooking. Maintenance was advised to reset the alarm system. (Closed)

11/04/16 – Trouble Alarm – Guardian reported a trouble alarm activated in Washington Hall. Officers and Maintenance checked the system and found it to be in working order. (Closed)

11/04/16 – Fire Alarm – Guardian reported a fire alarm activated in Concord Hall. The cause for the alarm was burnt food. Maintenance was notified to reset the alarm system. (Closed)

11/05/16 – Suspicious Incident – Officers were notified of a gas can in the hallway of Salem Hall. Officers removed the gas can from the building and brought it back to the Police Station for safe keeping. (Closed)

11/05/16 – Student Conduct Alcohol – This department was notified of a smell of marijuana in Washington Hall. Officers searched the suite in question and found marijuana residue and alcohol. The student involved was advised they would be sent through student conduct for their actions. (Closed)

11/06/16 – Medical Emergency – A patron at the Island Sports Center was in need of medical attention. A parent was on scene and was going to transport their child on their own to Children’s Hospital. (Closed)

11/08/16 – Fire Alarm – Guardian reported a fire alarm activated in Lexington Hall. Officers arrived and found the cause to be burnt food. Maintenance was notified to reset the alarm system. (Closed)

11/08/16 – Fire Alarm – Guardian reported a fire alarm activated in Lexington Hall. Officers checked the building and found the system reading normal. Maintenance was notified to reset the alarm. (Closed)

11/09/16 – Traffic Stop – An officer conducted a traffic stop on Campus Drive. The driver was given a verbal warning and released. (Closed)

11/09/16 – Fire Alarm – Guardian reported a fire alarm activated in Lexington Hall. Officers determined the cause to be burnt food. Maintenance was notified to reset the alarm system. (Closed)

11/09/16 – Suspicious Person – This department was advised of a suspicious person inside the Facilities building. Officers responded and found the person, who is a new employee. No further assistance needed. (Closed)

11/11/16 – Accident – This department was notified of a minor accident in the Scaife parking lot. All pertinent information was obtained and a report was issued for insurance purposes. (Closed)

11/11/16 – Welfare Check – This department was advised of a student in need of medical attention off campus. The Moon Township Police Department was given the information and handled the incident. (Closed)

11/11/16 – Smell Of Marijuana – Residence Life called and reported a smell of marijuana in Washington Hall. Officers checked the area, and met with negative results. (Closed)

11/11/16 – Trouble Alarm – Guardian reported a fire alarm activated in Salem Hall. Officers checked the building and found no cause for the activation. Maintenance was notified of the alarm. (Closed)

11/11/16 – Fire Alarm – Guardian reported a fire alarm activated in Concord Hall. Officers checked the building and found the cause to be from the residents cooking. (Closed)

11/12/16 – Traffic Stop – An officer conducted a traffic stop on Campus Drive. The driver was issued a verbal warning and released. (Closed)

11/12/16 – Departmental Information – The City of Pittsburgh Police Department notified this department, that they arrested an RMU student. A report was issued to document the information received. (Closed)

11/12/16 – Trouble Alarm – Guardian notified this department of a trouble alarm activated in Yorktown Hall. Officers and Maintenance responded finding the alarm system reading normal. The building was checked with negative results. (Closed)

11/12/16 – Fire Alarm – Guardian reported a fire alarm activated in Concord Hall. Officers responded and found the cause to be from the residents cooking. (Closed)

11/13/16 – Entered In Error – This report number was issued in error. (Closed)

11/13/16 – Entered In Error – This report number was issued in error. (Closed)

11/13/16 – Smell Of Marijuana – Officers could detect an odor of marijuana outside of Yorktown Hall. The area was checked and officers met with negative results. (Closed)

11/13/16 – Suspicious Person – This department was notified of a suspicious male in Yorktown Hall. Officers located the male who was a guest of a resident at Yorktown. (Closed)

11/13/16 – Medical Emergency – Officers were notified of a student in need of medical attention in Yorktown Hall. Valley Ambulance transported the male to Sewickley Valley Hospital for treatment. One citation was issued at the conclusion of the call. (Closed)

11/13/16 – Entered In Error – This report number was issued in error. (Closed)

11/13/16 – Departmental Information – This department was requested for a welfare check on two students that have not been answering their phones. Officers were able to make contact with the students, who advised everything was fine and no assistance was needed. (Closed)

11/13/16 – Property Damage – A window was broken on a door to the 84 lumber rink at the Island Sports Center. A player who was ejected from one of the games damaged the window. The player has been identified and is going to pay for the damages. (Closed)

11/13/16 – Smell Of Marijuana – Residence Life reported a smell of marijuana in Washington Hall. Officers were able to locate the room in question and all parties were advised they would be sent through Student Conduct for their actions. (Closed)

11/13/16 – Welfare Check – Officers were requested to check on the welfare of a visitor staying on campus. Officers were unable to locate, or make contact with the visitor. This department was advised by the original caller, that contact was made and no further assistance was needed. (Closed)

11/14/16 – Lost Property – A professor reported losing their University issued keys. A report was issued and forwarded to the University Locksmith. (Closed)

11/14/16 – Sexual Assault – This department is investigating a report of a sexual assault that occurred on campus. This incident is under investigation at this time. (Open)

11/15/16 – Departmental Information – This department provided a courtesy transport for two students back to their dorms. (Closed)

11/15/16 – Departmental Information – This department was notified of two people sleeping in the Patrick Henry Center. Officers located the two individuals who advised they did not want to disturb their roommate and ended up falling asleep. No further action required from this department. (Closed)

11/15/16 – Theft – This department was notified of a theft from the University bookstore. Officers were able to located the suspect and return the items that were taken. This incident will be sent to Student Conduct for discipline. (Closed)

11/15/16 – Sexual Assault – A sexual assault was reported to this department. All pertinent information was obtained, and forwarded to the Allegheny County Detectives. (Closed)

11/15/16 – Theft – A faculty member reported items taken from outside their office in the Wheatley Center. This incident is currently under investigation. (Open)

11/16/16 – Fire Alarm – Guardian reported a fire alarm activated in Concord Hall. Officers responded and found the cause to be burnt food. Maintenance was notified to reset the alarm system. (Closed)

11/17/16 – Medical Emergency – This department was notified of a student in need of medical attention. Valley Ambulance transported the student to Sewickley Valley Hospital for treatment. (Closed)

11/17/16 – Fire Alarm – Guardian reported a fire alarm activated in Concord Hall. Officers responded and found the cause to be from the residents cooking. Maintenance was notified to reset the alarm system. (Closed)

11/17/16 – Fire Alarm – Guardian reported a fire alarm activated in Concord Hall. Officers checked the building and found the cause to be from the residents cooking. Maintenance was notified to reset the alarm system. (Closed)

11/18/16 – Alarm Activation – Residence Life reported an alarm activated in Monroe Hall. Officers checked the building and found the alarm to be a Stopper II cover. The cover was replaced, and the alarm silenced. (Closed)

11/18/16 – Suspicious Incident -Students reported something in the air making them cough in Gallatin Hall. Officers and maintenance checked the building with negative results. Windows were opened to ventilate the student’s room. (Closed)

11/18/16 – Student Conduct Alcohol – This department was notified of a student who vomited by the elevators in Yorktown Hall. Maintenance was notified for the cleanup and the student was sent through Student Conduct for an alcohol violation. (Closed)

11/18/16 – Trouble Alarm – Guardian notified this department of a trouble alarm activated in Monroe Hall. Guardian called back and advised that the system has restored. Maintenance was contacted to check out the alarm system. (Closed)

11/18/16 – Departmental Information – The athletic department requested information related to an athlete. The information obtained was forwarded. (Closed)

11/18/16 – Assist Another Agency – Moon Township Police reported chasing a male in the woods adjacent to Yorktown Hall. Officers stood by in the area until Moon PD advised they had the male in custody. (Closed)

11/18/16 – Theft – This department was advised of a wreath taken from a door in Concord Hall. This incident is under investigation, and the cameras are being reviewed in an attempt to identify any suspects. (Open)

11/19/16 – Medical Emergency – A patron at the Island Sports Center sustained an injury and needed medical attention. Robinson EMS transported the patient to Upper St. Clair Hospital for treatment. (Closed)

11/20/16 – Criminal Mischief – Residence Life reported damage done to light fixtures in Yorktown Hall. The cameras are being reviewed and this incident is under investigation. (Open)

11/20/16 – Accident – This department was notified of a vehicle damaged while parked overnight in the Yorktown parking lot. All pertinent information was obtained and a report was issued for insurance purposes. (Closed)

11/20/16 – Assist Another Agency – The Coraopolis Police Department requested a female officer to search a female suspect. An officer assisted without incident. (Closed)

11/21/16 – Fire Alarm – Guardian reported a fire alarm activated in Salem Hall. An officer responded and found the cause to be from the residents cooking. Maintenance was notified to reset the alarm system. (Closed)

11/22/16 – Fire Alarm – Guardian reported a fire alarm activated in Concord Hall. Officers checked the building and found the cause to be from the residents cooking. Maintenance was notified to reset the alarm. (Closed)

11/27/16 – Trouble Alarm – Guardian called reporting a fire supervisory trouble alarm in Salem Hall. The cause for the alarm was from the residents cooking. Maintenance was notified to reset the alarm system. (Closed)

11/28/16 – Accident – This department was notified of a vehicle damages while parked outside of Lexington Hall. All pertinent information was obtained and a report was issued for insurance purposes. (Closed)

11/28/16 – Fire Alarm – Guardian reported a fire alarm activated in Concord Hall. The alarm was activated from a candle lit in the room. Maintenance was notified to reset the alarm system. (Closed)

11/28/16 – Student Conduct – This department was notified of a smell of marijuana in Yorktown Hall. Officers located the room in question, and both parties involved were advised they would be receiving citations, as well as being sent through Student Conduct for their actions. (Closed)

11/29/16 – Trouble Alarm – Guardian reported a trouble alarm activated in Concord Hall. Officers responded and found no cause for the alarm activation. Maintenance was notified to check the alarm system. (Closed)