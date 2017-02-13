Colonials clinch conference tournament birth in runaway victory

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

On Saturday the RMU Women’s basketball team celebrated a great senior day with a huge 74-41 win against the Wagner Seahawks.

With the Seniors being honored pregame the team started out with great energy led by the three seniors in the starting line up.

A slow start on the offensive side of the ball left the Colonials only up by 5 points at the end of the first quarter. The team still contained Wagner on defense limiting the team to 10 points but could not get the ball in the hoop.

The second quarter gave the Colonials a huge momentum swing that would give the team a considerable lead going into halftime.

The Colonials started the second half with a furious run that would lead them to run away with the game. The team outscored Wagner 22-9 in the 3rd quarter which allowed them to cruise into a 74-41 win over a conference opponent.

This game clinched a birth into the NEC conference tournament and the 7th win in a row for the Colonials. A streak they hope to carry into the conference tournament.

Rebecca Navarro lead all scorers with 17 points and came back from a tough to the game. When asked about how she bounced back from missing her first couple shots Navarro said “At the beginning I feel like senior day hit me a little bit so i started kind of slow, couldn’t hit my shots and was turning the ball over. So when I subbed out I told myself that I needed to focus and I am shooter so I needed to keep shooting and my confidence finally took over”.

The theme for this team is ” another brick” meaning each win is just one step closer to the main goal of winning the conference and making the tournament.

First year head coach Charlie Buscaglia talked about this when I asked him what this win means to the team. “We call it another brick in the foundation, whether we win the game close or win it by a lot its all reflected on the things we did well and the things we need to improve on, everyday we have to get a little bit better and today we got better”.

The Colonials are in a great place right now and have a lot of late season momentum. The team is playing with confidence and consistency never doubting their ability to take over the game.

RMU will get ready to face off with Mount St. Mary’s on Monday at 7:00 P.M. in the Charles L. Sewall Center, hoping to push their win streak to 8 in a row.