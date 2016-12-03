Men’s Basketball roundup: RMU vs. Lehigh

Sports

Lehigh 64 (3-4), RMU 58 (2-7): Robert Morris headed to Bethlehem, Pennsylvania for a battle against Lehigh Saturday afternoon. The Colonials led going into halftime 32-27 and held that lead until the 16:27 mark of the second half when Lehigh took a 37-36 lead. Both teams couldn’t find much separation in the send half of play until Lehigh took a 55-50 lead with 2:25 left to play and didn’t look back as they walked away with the 64-58 victory. Sophomore Iasiah Still led the Colonials in total points finishing with 17. Senior Kavon Stewart and freshman Allen Clive also contributed double-digit points for RMU as Stewart recorded 13 points and Clive with 10. Robert Morris as a team shot 46.2 percent form the field, 35.7 percent from beyond the three-point arc and 100 percent from the free-line as they went five for five from the charity stripe.