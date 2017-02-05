Men’s lacrosse roundup: RMU vs. Penn State

Feb 4, 2017

Penn State 15 (1-0), RMU 11 (0-1): The Colonials kicked off their season in University Park, Penn. but it wasn’t the outcome RMU was looking for as the Nittany Lions denied them of the win. Penn State opened the game with a three-goal run to take an early lead and tacked on three more ending the first quarter up 6-4. RMU outscored the Nittany Lions two goals to one in the second quarter to narrow the deficit to 7-6 heading into halftime. RMU kept it a one goal game heading into the fourth quarter scoring three third quarter goals but Penn State netted four straight goals towards the end of the contest to take a commanding lead which they wouldn’t give up for the remainder of the final quarter. Matt Schmidt led the Colonials offense with 3 goals. Carter Yepsen scored two goals and Adrian Torok-Orban, Shane Majewski, Tyson Gibson, Sean Doyle, Jack Toomb, and Marshall Gibson all netted one goal. Alex Hager made 12 saves between the pipes for RMU but was given the loss.