RMU falls at home to Marquette

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The Robert Morris University men’s lacrosse team lost Saturday to Marquette University, 14-7, in a non-conference game at Joe Walton Stadium.

RMU is now 4-3 after its loss Saturday, while MU improved to 3-2 with the win.

Leading the way for MU was senior midfielder and Pittsburgh native Andy DeMichiei. DeMichiei picked up the hat trick Saturday along with two assists. He leads the Golden Eagles with seven goals on the season.

Marquette also got two goals from John Wagner, Kyran Clarke, Jack Zerillo and Ryan McNamara. McNamara leads MU with 12 points on the season.

Tyson Gibson was the top scorer for RMU Saturday with two goals.

DeMichiei scored the first goal of the game with 12:39 left in the first quarter. A couple minutes later, midfielder Carter Yepsen scored his seventh goal of the season to tie the game at 1-1.

With 7:23 left in the first quarter, attacker Matt Schmidt scored his 11th goal of the season to give RMU a 2-1 lead. Eleven seconds later, midfielder Trey Arnold scored his second goal of the season to give the Colonials a 3-1 lead.

Exactly one minute later, Wagner scored his first goal of the game to cut RMU’s lead to 3-2. With 4:35 left in the first quarter, McNamara scored his first goal to tie the game at 3-3.

With 11:36 left in the second quarter, MU took a lead it would not relinquish on a man-up goal by Clarke. Less than a minute later, MU extended its lead to 5-3 on a goal by Zerillo.

DeMichiei scored his second goal with 8:56 left in the second to give MU a 6-3 lead. DeMichiei then assisted on Wagner’s second goal with 6:55 left in the first half, making the score 7-3.

With eight seconds left in the half, McNamara scored his second goal, with an assist from DeMichiei, to give MU an 8-3 lead entering halftime.

With 12:54 left in the third quarter, Clarke scored his second to extend MU’s lead to 9-3. With 11:34 left in the third, DeMichiei scored his hat-trick goal to make the score 10-3.

Shortly after DeMichiei picked up the hat trick, Zerillo added his second for MU to stretch the lead to 11-3, and midfielder Robbie Pisano scored with 4:31 left in the third to make it 12-3.

This completed an 11-0 run for MU over the course of three quarters.

With 12:51 left in the fourth quarter, attacker Adrian Torok-Orban scored a man-down goal for RMU. Torok-Orban leads the team with 13 goals on the season and has a 22-game point streak.

With 10:13 left in the fourth, attacker Keenan Moffitt scored to put MU up 13-4. Gibson scored his first goal with 9:00 left, and ten seconds later, Jimmy Perkins scored to cut the deficit to 13-6.

Midfielder Scott McNamara scored with 8:19 left to put MU up, 14-6. Gibson added his second goal with 2:39 left to make the score 14-7, which would end up being the final score.

RMU plays its next game on the road against Sacred Heart on Saturday, March 18 to begin Northeast Conference play. Its first NEC home game is Saturday, March 25 at 1 p.m. against Mount St. Mary’s.