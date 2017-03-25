RMU Wins OT Thriller

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The Robert Morris University men’s lacrosse team is now 2-0 in Northeastern Conference (NEC) play after an 11-10 overtime time win Saturday against Mount St. Mary’s University at Joe Walton Stadium.

With 3:13 left in overtime, freshman attacker Ryan Smith delivered the game-winning goal for RMU.

“I think we can win the NEC,” Smith said. “I don’t think there’s a ceiling on this team. We’re going to get better every day, and it’s going to be scary playing against us.”

RMU is 6-3 overall. MSM is 2-5 overall with a 1-1 record in NEC play.

“Getting into conference play, it’s very important for us to start off on the right foot,” RMU head coach Andrew McMinn said. “The guys responded again today and found a way to come out on top when it mattered most.”

MSM had a chance to win the game at the end of regulation, but RMU goalie Alex Heger made a save with his mask with four seconds left.

“Our defense came up huge in that last possession,” Smith said. “That save by Alex Heger is what led our team into overtime.”

Sophomore attacker Shane Majewski scored two goals for RMU Saturday. Majewski’s second goal tied the game at 10-10 exactly 10 seconds after MSM took a 10-9 lead in the fourth quarter.

“That was a big team win,” Majewski said. “We had adversity throughout the game, and we kept battling. It felt good coming out on top.”

McMinn said Majewski’s goal reflected the team’s resilience.

“One of our mantras is ‘What’s next?’” McMinn said. “We’ve talked to the guys a lot about not letting the previous play dictate how we move forward. Whenever we get scored on, that’s what you’ll hear from every guy on our bench. Shane embodied that. It’s one thing to say it, it’s another to go out and execute it.”

Majewski talked about McMinn’s message to the team before the overtime period began.

“He told us just to play our game and have fun, and play with our identity,” Majewski said. “And that’s exactly what we did, and it worked for us.”

Smith said that the crowd was intense Saturday.

“There was a big crowd today, so that helps a lot with all the momentum and noise that they generate for us,” Smith said. “So that played a big role in today’s game.”

Majewski said that the team competed hard in the fourth quarter and overtime.

“Our coach told us in the huddle before the fourth quarter, ‘This is what it comes down to,’” Majewski said. “We knew we were the more well-conditioned team, and that we did everything we needed to do to succeed.”

RMU plays its next game on the road against St. Joseph’s on Saturday, April 1. Its next home game is on Saturday, April 8 against Wagner at 1 p.m.