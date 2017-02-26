Softball roundup: Charlotte Green and White Invitational day three

RMU 11 (3-11), Fairfield 10 (0-5): The Colonials took down Fairfield for the second time of the weekend in a high scoring affair on the final day of the tournament in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Colonials were down 10-8 heading into the final frame, but the Colonials received a run on a wild pitch. Then, freshman Briana Bunner tied the game with an RBI double to center field, forcing extra innings. Robert Morris ended the game in walk-off fashion after senior Stacey Capp singled through the infield to bring home junior Kristen Pray. Sophomore Laura Coulter earned her first win of the season, giving up one run on two hits in four innings of relief work.