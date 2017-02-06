The news site of Robert Morris University

Women’s basketball roundup: RMU vs. LIU Brooklyn

Samuel Anthony

Samuel Anthony

Ian Kist
February 6, 2017
Sports

Feb 6, 2017

RMU 64 (14-9, NEC 9-3), LIU Brooklyn 54 (4-19, NEC 3-9): The Colonials took down conference opponent the LIU Brooklyn Blackbirds Monday evening in Brooklyn, N.Y. at the Steinberg Center. The Blackbirds led the entire first quarter but RMU outscored the team from Brooklyn in the second quarter 19-7 to take a 33-22 lead into halftime. The Blackbirds chipped away at the score in the third quarter but RMU was able prevent the home team from re-taking the lead in the final quarter securing the win with a 23-point fourth quarter. Robert Morris was led by senior Anna Niki Stamolamprou with her double-double, 28 points and 10 rebounds. Junior Mikalah Mulrain and senior Rebeca Navarro also put up big scoring numbers for the Colonials with Mulrain finishing with 12 points and Navarro with 10 points. RMU as team shot 35.5 percent from the field and 90 percent from the free-throw stripe.

