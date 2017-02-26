Women’s lacrosse roundup: RMU vs. Yale

Yale 15 (2-1), RMU 4 (3-2): Robert Morris was held to four goals Sunday in its loss to the Yale Bulldogs. Yale quickly took a 3-0 lead to open the game before RMU’s Katie Breeze found the back of the net. The Bulldogs went on to score four more goals in the first half, taking a 7-2 lead into the second. Yale opened the second half on a six-goal run to take a commanding 13-2 advantage. Mackenzie Gandy stopped the Yale run at 5:32 of the half, and Annie Sachs notched her second goal of the game with a little over a minute to play, but the damage was already done by the Bulldogs. Katelyn Miller and Sarah Arnold both saw time in net for the Colonials.