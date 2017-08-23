The news site of Robert Morris University

Pet of the Week: Fizzy

August 23, 2017
Fizzy is a very nice 1-year-old English Spot who is looking for a home of his own. Fizzy came to Animal Friends from another rescue who found him as a baby. With a name like Fizzy, you can expect him to be lively and full of excitement but also so sweet. New situations can be a bit much for this good boy so he would do best with older kids and adults who can be patient with him. He can also be a bit timid with new people, but if you take a calm approach you will have great success in getting to know how charming of a boy he is. Once Fizzy gets to know you, the fun truly begins. He will show you how much he loves to explore and you can investigate his new home together. If you are ready to introduce a sweet boy to the good life please come to meet with Fizzy!

