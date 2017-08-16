Pet of the Week: Ned

Ned came to Animal Friends through our Low-Cost Spay/Neuter program. He was brought in as a stray, but this 4-month old Domestic Shorthair has become very comfortable with his many friends at the shelter. Like most kittens, Ned is a playful little guy who loves to bat around strings and chase laser pointers. When he’s tuckered out, he’d love to snuggle up on a lap for nap time. Ned is available and ready to go to a loving home with family members of any age. He’s even great around other cats. If Ned sounds like the purrrfect companion for you, stop by Animal Friends to say “hi”!