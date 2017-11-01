Pet of the Week: Pistachio

Pistachio is a handsome Havana who came to Animal Friends after he was found as a stray. He is a courageous boy who is always ready for adventures in new areas. Because he started life as a stray rabbit with no human interaction, Pistachio is still learning to trust humans. Being picked up and held is still a little scary for him but he welcomes petting as he sits next to you on the floor. This strong, independent guy needs a home that will be patient with him and understand that being an indoor rabbit is a new experience for him. If you are ready to show this great guy how wonderful being a pampered pet can be, come meet with him today!