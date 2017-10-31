Police Blotter 10/24/17-10/30/17

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

10/24/17 -Fire Alarm- This department was advised of a fire alarm activated in Braddock Hall. Officers responded and found the cause to be from a hair dryer. Maintenance was on scene and reset the alarm system.(closed)

10/24/17 -Accident-A student reported damage done to their vehicle while parked in the Yorktown parking lot. A report was issued for insurance purposes.(closed)

10/24/17 -Student conduct- Residence Life reported a smell of marijuana in Marshall Hall. All parties involved were advised they would be sent through Student Conduct for their involvement.(closed)

10/24/17 -Medical Emergency- This department was notified of a student in pain at the Wheatley Center. Officers arrived and found a male with knee pain, who requested transportation to an Athletic trainer at the new Rec Center(closed)

10/24/17 -Disturbance- This department was notified of a verbal argument between two males outside of Gallatin Hall. Officers arrived and spoke with both parties who were having a roommate dispute.(closed)

10/25/17 -Lost Property- A coach reported losing their Freedom Card, and requested access to their office. Officers assisted and advised on how to get a replacement card.(closed)

10/25/17 -Accident- A student reported damage done to their vehicle while parked either on campus or at Yorktown Hall. All pertinent information was obtained and a report was issued for insurance purposes.(closed)

10/25/17 -Accident- A student reported damage done to their vehicle while parked at Yorktown Hall. A report was issued for insurance purposes.(closed)

10/25/17 -Lost Property- An employee reported losing their University issued key. A report was issued and forwarded to the University locksmith.(closed)

10/25/17 -Student Conduct- Residence Life reported a white substance on the bathroom counter in Monroe Hall. Officers responded and found the substance to be pancake batter.(Closed)

10/26/17 -Lost Property- A student reported losing their Freedom card, with charges made after losing it. This incident is under investigation at this time.(open)

10/26/17 -Accident- This department was advised of a minor accident in the Lower John Jay parking lot. All pertinent information was obtained and a report was issued for insurance purposes.(closed)

10/27/17 -Student Conduct- Officers were called to Washington Hall for a report of a party. All parties involved were advised they would be sent through Student Conduct for their actions.(closed)

10/30/17 -Disorderly Conduct- This department is investigating an incident between two students at Yorktown Hall.(open)