Police Blotter 10/31/17-11/06/17

10/31/17 -Fire Alarm-Guardian reported a trouble alarm activated in Concord Hall. Officers and Maintenance responded and found the cause to be from a space heater that overheated. Maintenance reset the alarm system and the student was advised to stop using the space heater.(closed)

10/31/17 -Assist Another Agency-Moon Police requested a female officer for a search of a female suspect. An officer responded and assisted without incident.(closed)

10/31/17 -Medical Emergency-Officers were notified of a student in need of medical attention at Scaife Hall. Officers and Valley Ambulance responded and treated the student. The student refused transport to the hospital and all parties cleared at this time(closed)

10/31/17 -Accident- This department was notified of a minor accident in the Upper Massey Parking lot. All pertinent information was obtained and a report was issued for insurance purposes.(closed)

10/31/17 -Suspicious Person-Officers responded to the Island Sports Center for a report of a suspicious male. The male was gone upon officers arrival and a report was initiated for investigative purposes.(closed)

10/31/17 -Departmental Information-Residence Life reported a suspicious incident with a student in Yorktown Hall. Officers spoke with the student involved and found no problems at this time.(closed)

10/31/17 -Disorderly Conduct-Officers were called to Yorktown Hall for a smell of marijuana. All parties involved were advised they would be sent through Student Conduct as well as receiving state citations.(closed)

11/01/17 -Departmental Information-This department investigated an incident at Yorktown Hall for Parkhurst Dining. All information obtained was forwarded to the appropriate personnel.(closed)

11/01/17 -Smell of Marijuana-This department was notified of a smell of marijuana in Ross Hall. All parties involved were advised they would be sent through Student Conduct for their actions.(closed)

11/02/17 -Booted Vehicle-A vehicle was booted on campus for unpaid parking fines.(closed)

11/02/17 -Traffic stop-An officer conducted a traffic stop in the Upper Massey parking lot. Three citations were issued at the conclusion of the stop.(closed)

11/02/17 -Accident-This department was notified of a minor accident at Massey Hall. All pertinent information was obtained and a report was issued for insurance purposes.(closed)

11/02/17 -Lost Property- A student reported losing a charger and stylus pen while in the Nicholson Student Center. A report was issued in case the items are turned into this department.(closed)

11/02/17 -Fire Alarm-Guardian reported a fire alarm activated in Yorktown Hall. Upon officers arrival it was determined the alarm was activated from a power outage to the building. The power was restored a short period later.(closed)

11/03/17 -Accident-A student reported being involved in a minor accident in the Gazebo parking lot. All pertinent information was obtained and a report was issued for insurance purposes.(closed)

11/03/17 -Found Property-A backpack was found left behind in the student Rec Area at Yorktown Hall. The backpack was returned to the owner by this department.(closed)

11/03/17 -Theft-This department was notified of a theft from a delivery truck at the Nicholson Student Center. This incident is under investigation at this time.(open)

11/04/17 -Fire Alarm-Guardian reported a fire alarm activated in Adams Hall. Officers checked the building and found the cause to be from a hair dryer. Maintenance was notified to reset the alarm system.(closed)

11/04/17 -Smell of Marijuana-Officers were called to Yorktown Hall for a smell of marijuana. Officers and Residence Life responded and this incident is being handled by Residence Life.(closed)

11/03/17 -Departmental Information-This department is investigating an incident that occurred at the Island Sports Center.(open)

11/04/17 -Traffic Stop-An Officer conducted a traffic stop off campus for a violation that occurred on campus. The driver received one citation at the conclusion of the stop.(closed)

11/04/17 -Traffic Stop-An Officer conducted a traffic stop off campus for a violation that occurred on campus. The driver received four citations at the conclusion of the stop.(closed)

11/05/17 -Entered in Error-This incident number was entered in error.(closed)

11/05/17 -Burglar Intrusion Alarm-Guardian reported an alarm activated at the Island Sports Center. Officers along with Maintenance checked the alarm and the point of activation. Nothing appeared to be out of the ordinary and the alarm was reset.(closed)

11/05/17 -Trouble Alarm-Guardian advised of a trouble alarm activated at the Island Sports Center. Maintenance reported the system needs the batteries replaced, and are working on replacements.(closed)

11/05/17 –Harassment-A student reported a harassment situation with an ex acquaintance. The student was advised of what steps to take, and a report was issued for informative purposes at this time.(closed)

11/05/17 -Fire Alarm-Guardian reported a fire alarm activated in Yorktown Hall. Officers arrived and found the cause to be from a resident smoking in their room. Maintenance reset the alarm system, and one citation was issued to the student involved.(closed)

11/06/17 -Departmental information-An officer found an active alarm in Concord Hall. Maintenance was notified and the system was checked and reset by maintenance.(closed)

11/06/17 -Medical Emergency-Officers were notified of a student in need of medical attention at Salem Hall. Valley Ambulance was notified and transported the student to Sewickley Valley Hospital for treatment.(closed)